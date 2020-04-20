Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a wish for her mother Babita Kapoor on the latter’s birthday Monday.

“Happy birthday queen,” Kareena wrote on Instagram, with a vintage photograph that shows her father, actor Randhir Kapoor, sharing smiles with Babita.

Babita’s elder daughter Karisma too wished her a happy birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending your birthday with you,” Karisma wrote along with an image in which the daughters pose with Babita against a lush green backdrop.

Babita is best known for her roles in Farz, Aulad , Kal Aaaj Aur Kal, Anmol Moti , Banphool and Ek Hasina Do Diwane.