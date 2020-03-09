Mumbai: Hindi film industry diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has been hogging all the limelight since making her debut on social media. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress surprised her fans by opening an Instagram account a few days ago.

Kareena took to Instagram again Sunday to share a lovely photograph with sister Karisma and mother Babita. All dressed up for Karisma’s upcoming web series’ promotions, the trio can be seen posing cheek-to-cheek for a beautiful portrait.

“Wonder women… My life in colour,” Kareena captioned her post.

Kareena introduced herself on Instagram last week with an all-black and golden tracksuit.

“The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram,” she captioned the image.

Welcoming Kareena on Instagram, Karisma posted a cute post for the former.

“Brace yourselves @instagram She’s here !@kareenakapoorkhan. Welcome to the gram bebo,” Karisma wrote.

Kareena’s Instagram handle goes by the username of ‘KareenaKapoorKhan’. Earlier, she had revealed that she had a secret Instagram account, just to stalk people.

PNN/Agencies