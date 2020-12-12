Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a throwback picture with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and has given hubby’s name a fun pun in the caption.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared an old picture. In the image, she is seen wearing a cream embellished saree paired with a hot pink blouse while Saif looks sharp in a classic black suit.

“My saif-haven,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016.

IANS