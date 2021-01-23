Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared what would be the only situation when one could find her lowering her head.

Kareena posted a video from a shoot on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen sporting a black dress with a thigh high slit.

“If I ever let my head down… It’ll be to admire my heels #FeelItReelIt,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress is all set to welcome her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after Tashan. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to son Taimur in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.