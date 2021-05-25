Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor penned a note for her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his 38th birthday Tuesday along with a throwback picture on Instagram.

The photograph features Kareena in a hot-pink bikini posing along with her husband Saif, son Taimur, Kunal, niece Inaaya and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan.

“Happy Birthday, brother-in-law… I promise we will recreate this picture soon… have a lovely one,” she wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Earlier this year, Kareena was blessed with her second son February 21. Kareena and Saif tied the knot October 16, 2012 and had their first child Taimur December 20, 2016.

Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the film Laal Singh Chaddha.