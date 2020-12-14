Mumbai: The Kapoor family turned nostalgic on the birth anniversary of late Hindi film legend Raj Kapoor Monday. The family shared black and white photographs on social media, along with posts commemorating the actor-filmmaker who is regarded as the greatest Showman of Indian cinema.

Daughter-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a black and white photograph from her wedding on her verified Instagram account. In the photo, new bride Neetu can be seen standing beside her late husband Rishi Kapoor and father-in-law Raj Kapoor. “Remember n miss both of them,” she captioned the photo.

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback black and white photograph where a baby Karisma sits in the arms of her grandfather. “So many learning’s from my Dadaji.. remembering you on ur birthday..#grandpalove #legend,” captioned the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black and white still which features Raj Kapoor alongside his son Randhir and daughter-in-law Babita Kapoor. “There will never be another… Happy birthday Dadaji,” Kareena shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Veteran actor Dharmendra also paid his respect to the late actor-filmmaker, who he used to address as “Raj Sahab”. Dharmendra shared a black and white photograph with Raj Kapoor where they are seen enjoying at a birthday party.

“Raj sahab, today is your Birth anniversary. We miss you sir. You will always be remembered with great love and respect,” Dharmendra wrote on his verified Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Raj Kapoor was born December 14, 1924 in Peshawar in British India, present day Pakistan. A winner of three National Awards, RK, as he was fondly known to friends and fans, was a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1987, which is the highest recognition for cinematic excellence in India. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971. He passed away June 2 1988 in Delhi.