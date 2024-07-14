Baripada: The nation remembers the sacrifices of 527 brave soldiers on the occasion of 25th anniversary of the Kargil war. With the Indian Air Force all set to celebrate the silver jubilee July 16, retired flight lieutenant Ajay Kumar Bhanja from Baripada in Mayurbhanj district will be honoured with gallantry award in Delhi on this occasion. Bhanja has been invited to the Kargil Day silver jubilee celebrations at Sarsawa in New Delhi.

Bhanja joined the Indian Air Force in January 1964. He served as the Chief Engineer of the Indian Air Force’s advanced aircraft Mirage-2000 which played a crucial role in winning the Kargil war. He was stationed at the Gwalior Air Base. As many as 24 Mirage-2000 fighter jets and many junior engineers were operating under his supervision. The aircraft delivered all kinds of equipment and flew soldiers to Tiger Hill. This operation lasted for 40 hours, Bhanja revealed. He also mentioned that many dignitaries, including the Defense Minister, will attend the celebration.

Before the Kargil war, he has also participated in the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the 1975 Pakistan war. For his contributions, Bhanja has been awarded multiple times.

PNN