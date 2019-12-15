Mumbai: Actress Karisma Kapoor and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Sunday cheered up for the women who participated in Pinkathon. They flagged off the marathon at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai.

Overwhelmed to see so many women participating in running event, Tahira took to Instagram and wrote: “So many hearts, 11000 to be precise! All beating screaming of our existence, of the joy we are, of the happiness we bring to this planet.

“This gender needs to exist in greater numbers, in parity to the other one. Make us live. Make it happen.”

Pinkathon was set up in India by model-actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman in 2012 to create awareness about breast cancer and women’s health. Tahira, who battled the cancer, also spoke about early detection of breast cancer at the fitness event.

Karisma too posted several pictures from the marathon on her Instagram handle.

“Amazing to see so many women fitness enthusiasts gathered together for Pinkathon,” Karisma wrote.