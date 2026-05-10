Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics D. Sudhakar passed away in the early hours of Sunday at KIMS Hospital in Bengaluru, where he had been undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the past month.

Hospital authorities confirmed his death in an official statement, stating that Minister Sudhakar passed away at 3.15 a.m.

In the statement, Medical Director Dr R. Chinnadurai said, “Honourable Minister D. Sudhakar, 66, was declared dead at around 3.15 a.m. May 10 at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Electronic City.”

Sudhakar, also Chitradurga District In-Charge Minister, considered Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar as his political mentor and shared a close association with him.

Earlier, Dr Pavan Yadav M. V., Clinical Director & Senior Consultant – Interventional Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Associate Director – Lung Transplantation at KIMS, stated: “April 20, around 8 p.m., he was shifted from Manipal Hospital on ECLS (Extra-Corporeal Life Support) for further advanced care here, and currently he is on full life support to assist his vital organ functions. A specialised multidisciplinary team of expert doctors is monitoring his condition round the clock. At present, he is stable on life supports, and if his lungs don’t show significant improvement, he may be considered for lung transplantation.”

Four-time MLA Sudhakar initially got admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for knee surgery. After the surgery, he developed an infection in his lungs, which turned serious. He was later shifted to KIMS Hospital, and preparations were underway for lung transplantation. However, before lung transplantation, he passed away.

Sudhakar was originally from Challakere and belonged to the Jain community. Born March 28, 1961, Sudhakar was the third son of businessman Dasharathayya and Kanchanmala. After obtaining a B.Com degree, he entered politics. Minister Sudhakar is survived by his wife Harshini, son Suhas, and daughter Spoorthi.

He was the current Congress MLA from Hiriyur and the president of the Chitradurga DCC Bank. He was first elected as an MLA from the Challakere Assembly constituency in 2004. Later, after Challakere became a reserved constituency, he shifted to the Hiriyur constituency in 2008 and won as an independent candidate.

He had supported the BJP government in 2008. During this period, D. Sudhakar also served as the Minister for Social Welfare in the B. S. Yediyurappa government. A year later, the Beggars’ Colony scam came to light, following which the Social Welfare portfolio was taken away from him. He was later made the Minister for the Muzrai Department.

He was elected as a Congress MLA from the Hiriyur constituency in 2013. Later, he lost to Poornima Srinivas in 2018. Later in 2023, he won the seat against Srinivas as a candidate from the Congress party.

During the drought in Chitradurga district, he personally cultivated fodder around the lakes in Hiriyur and distributed it to farmers’ cattle, a service that is still remembered by the people.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, expressing distress, stated, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of our cabinet colleague and close associate, D. Sudhakar, who had been undergoing treatment for illness and passed away today.”

He further stated that D. Sudhakar had “rendered commendable public service in an effective manner”.

“It is painful that Sudhakar has left behind his family members, relatives, and a large number of supporters today. I pray that God grants eternal peace to the soul of D. Sudhakar and gives strength to his family to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka stated, “My condolences on the passing of Shri D. Sudhakar, Minister for Planning and Statistics Department and District In-charge Minister of Chitradurga. I pray that the Almighty grants eternal peace to his soul and gives strength to his family members to bear the sorrow of this irreparable loss.”