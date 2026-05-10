New Delhi/Port of Spain: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Sunday concluded his visit to Trinidad and Tobago with an interaction with the Indian community, underscoring India’s deep historical and cultural bonds with the Indo-Trinidadian population and reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar said, “Concluded my visit with an interaction with the Indian community. Underlined the special bonds with the Girmitya community and discussed nurturing it further. Spoke about India as a reliable and trusted partner, responsive to the needs and aspirations of Trinidad and Tobago.”

During the visit, the External Affairs Minister also addressed a gathering at the historic Nelson Island, where the first Indian indentured labourers, popularly known as Girmitiyas, arrived in the Caribbean nation nearly two centuries ago.

He attended the event along with Kamla Persad-Bissessar, highlighting the shared heritage and enduring people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar also visited the renowned Dattatreya Mandir, one of the most prominent Hindu temples in the Caribbean. Sharing details of the visit on X, he wrote, “Blessed to visit the Dattatreya Mandir in Trinidad and Tobago this evening. Prayed for the well-being of our people, and the continued strengthening of India-Trinidad and Tobago relations.”

Earlier, the minister described the country as a “home away from home” while interacting with members of the Indo-Trinidadian community in South Trinidad.

“‘Home away from home.’ A real pleasure to be among the Indo-Trinbagonian community in South Trinidad. The kinship was expressed in so many ways. And the affection, in even more. Thank PM Kamla, for the experience,” he posted.

In another major development during the visit, Jaishankar and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar jointly launched a permanent Prosthetics Centre in Penal, Trinidad and Tobago, following the success of India’s Jaipur Foot camp that benefited more than 800 differently-abled individuals.

Calling it a “people-centric project,” Jaishankar said the centre would serve as “a gift of mobility and dignity for Trinidad and Tobago and the wider CARICOM region.”

The External Affairs Minister arrived in Trinidad and Tobago Saturday, marking the final leg of his three-nation official tour of the Caribbean after visits to Jamaica and Suriname.