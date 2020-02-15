Mumbai: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s latest release Love Aajkal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has raked in over Rs 12 crore in the box office on the very first day.

“#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1… Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020… Metros excellent, contribute to the big total… Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low… Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question… Fri ? 12.40 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

An ecstatic Kartik took to Twitter and wrote: “Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki biggest opener (your boy’s biggest opener till now)… Thank you for all the love.”

Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki Biggest Opener ❤😀

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and presented by Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment.

Love Aajkal is about two love stories — one set in Udaipur in the early 1990s and the other in modern day Delhi. It also features Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma in key roles.