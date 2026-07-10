New Delhi: Indo-Korean horror-comedy film Korean Kanakaraju, featuring Varun Tej, is set to release August 7.

The film, which was tentatively titled “#VT15”, is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and is produced under the First Frame Entertainments banner. It will have a global release.

Tej, known for his roles in Kanche, Operation Valentine and Gandeevadhari Arjuna, shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle Friday. It featured the film’s poster with the release date written over it.

“7th August 2026..Korea x India. Entertainment Guaranteed,” read the caption

The makers started the shooting of the film in March 2025 in Hyderabad. They announced it with a series of pictures from the pooja ceremony on their X handle. “The super entertaining journey of #VT15 begins with an auspicious pooja ceremony. Regular Shoot Commences today. Get ready for a blockbuster ride full of Laughs, chills, and thrills. AN INDO-KOREAN HORROR COMEDY,” read the caption.

🇮🇳🤝🇰🇷

😈 x 😂 Telugu Humour. Korean Horror. One Crazy Blast 🐉💥#KorenaKanakaraju in cinemas worldwide on AUGUST 7th, 2026 ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/vfLHGQvAlV — First Frame Entertainments (@FirstFrame_Ent) July 10, 2026

The film will have music composed by Thaman S and also features Ritika Nayak and comedian Satya, among others.