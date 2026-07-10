Bhubaneswar: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has unveiled the trailer of The Cycle of Love, an inspiring documentary that chronicles the remarkable real-life love story of Odisha-born artist Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia, who cycled nearly 6,000 miles from India to Sweden to reunite with the woman he loved. The trailer was released Wednesday, drawing widespread attention to one of the most extraordinary love stories ever documented.

Executive-produced by Priyanka and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel, the documentary follows Mahanandia’s incredible journey after he fell in love with Swedish tourist Lotta Von Schedvin, whom he met while sketching portraits on the streets of Delhi in the mid-1970s. Determined to reunite with her after she returned home, he embarked on an epic bicycle journey across continents, travelling through several countries before reaching Sweden.

Sharing the trailer, Priyanka described the film as “one of those rare, almost unbelievable true stories” that celebrates hope, resilience and the enduring power of love. She said the documentary offers audiences a chance to rediscover the joy of cinema through a deeply human story. The film combines interviews with the real-life couple and dramatised recreations featuring actors Chirag Benedict Lobo and Mina Dale as the younger PK Mahanandia and Lotta. The documentary is scheduled to premiere in New York August 28, followed by a UK release in September.

For Odisha, the documentary holds special significance as Mahanandia was born in Kandhapadar village in present-day Anugola district. Rising from humble beginnings, he earned recognition as a talented artist before his extraordinary journey transformed him into a global symbol of love, determination and perseverance. His story has long been celebrated as one of the state’s most inspiring real-life tales, and The Cycle of Love is expected to introduce it to audiences around the world.