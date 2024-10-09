Mumbai: Ahead of the trailer launch of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself seeking blessings from his temple at home.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he posted a picture of praying at the temple at his home. The actor was joined by his puppy Katori while he was praying.

For the caption, the actor chose to drop just a joined hands emoji.

The actor then shared a picture of himself on his Instagram stories, where he was seen doing the iconic Rooh baba hand gesture with the geotag of Raj Mandir Theatre, Jaipur.

The trailer launch is set to take place Wednesday in the Pink City’s iconic Raj Mandir Cinema.

The event will feature the film’s star cast including Kartik, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, who played the character of Manjulika in the first installment of the franchise, which first released in 2007.

A statement, which was issued by the makers October 8, stated that the launch is not just about the trailer; it’s a celebration of the film’s legacy and the love fans have for the franchise. The team behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 aims to create an electrifying atmosphere.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Vidya Balan reprise her role as ‘Munjulika’ while Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. The film is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali, November 1, 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 serves as the third installment of the eponymous franchise after Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022. In the film, Rooh Baba ventures into a haunted mansion in Kolkata and clashes with Manjulika, a vengeful spirit.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil.