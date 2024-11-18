Mumbai: Actress Kashmera Shah, wife of comedian Krushna Abhishek, met with a freak accident and thanked god for saving her from something “big that could have happened.”

Kashmera took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of tissues covered with blood.

“Thank u god for saving me. Such a freak accident.”

She added: “Kuch bada hone wala tha… chote main nikal gaya (Something big was about to happen… but small took place). Hope there won’t be any scarring. Live every day one moment at a time.”

Kashmera said that she is missing her husband Krushna and their two children.

“Can’t wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma.”

Kashmera, who gained stardom with her work in films such as “Jungle”, “Yes Boss”, “Kurukshetra”, and “Hera Pheri”, is known for her participation in shows such as Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4. In 2011, the French globetrotter Antoine de Maximy conducted an interview with the actress for his documentary, I will sleep in Bollywood.

In 2024, Kashmera and her husband Krushna Abhishek came together in a reality show called Laughter Chefs hosted by Bharti Singh. The show also had Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lahiri, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubai, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundra.

Krushna, who is the nephew of Bollywood star Govinda, is notable for his humorous work in comedy shows on Indian television such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao and The Kapil Sharma Show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

He gained fame as a comedian after participating in Comedy Circus show’s several seasons. He also participated in dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 (2010) His dance moves are greatly inspired by Govinda.

He has hosted Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, OMG! Yeh Mera India, Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights Live shows on Sony TV, History TV18, Colors TV respectively. He also performs live stage shows.