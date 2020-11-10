Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district Tuesday, officials said.

“The two terrorists killed in Kutpora have not been identified yet. Operation is going on,” police said.

The gunfight took place after the security forces cordoned off the area at dawn and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about militant presence. As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, the terrorists launched the attack triggering the encounter that killed the two militants.

IANS