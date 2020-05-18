New Delhi: India opener Shikhar Dhawan Sunday joined Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh in slamming former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for his recent comments on Kashmir.

“Is waqt jab saari duniya corona se lad rahi hai us waqt bhi tumko kashmir ki padi hai (when the entire world is fighting coronavirus, you are concerned about Kashmir).

Is waqt jab saari duniya corona se lad rahi hai us waqt bhi tumko kashmir ki padi hai.

Kashmir humara tha humare hai aur humara hi rahega. Chaiyeh 22 crore le ao, humara ek, sava lakh ke barabar hai . Baaki ginti apne aap kar lena @SAfridiOfficial — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 17, 2020

“Kashmir humara tha humare hai aur humara hi rahega. Chaiyeh 22 crore le ao, humara ek, sava lakh ke barabar hai . Baaki ginti apne aap kar lena (Kashmir was, is and will always be ours. Even if you get 22 crore, our one is equal to 15 lakh. Count the rest on your own),” Dhawan tweeted in Hindi.

“Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again,” Yuvraj tweeted earlier.

Yuvraj and his former India teammate Harbhajan had recently come under fire for the appeal they made for people to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against coronavirus.

Harbhajan also said that he would have ‘no relation or tie-up with Afridi from here on’.

“This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable,” Harbhajan told India Today show Sports Tak.

“To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus,” said Harbhajan.

Afridi had earlier said that it ‘does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris…just a right heart at the right place.’

“Save Kashmir,” Afridi said in a tweet Friday.

Harbhajan’s former India teammate Gautam Gambhir also slammed Afridi for his comments.

“Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” said Gambhir in a tweet Sunday.

IANS