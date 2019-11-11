Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in ‘Bharat’ opposite Salman Khan, shared a stunning mirror selfie on her Instagram handle after a long time. The beauty often keeps entertaining fans with her alluring photos.

She was earlier seen raising temperatures with her beach vacation pictures. Katrina rang in her birthday in Mexico on July 16, 2019. Monokini-clad Katrina was seen chilling on the beaches of Mexico.

With Bharat winning her accolades, she is feeling reassured and is in a great space professionally. So, she wanted to take a break from the chaotic life of Mumbai and let her hair down with her near and dear ones.

Born as Katrina Turquotte in Hong Kong, Katrina has surely come a long way. As a teenager, she received her first modelling assignment. Later, she pursued a career as a fashion model. Katrina got her first break when filmmaker Kaizad Gustad spotted her at a fashion show and decided to cast her in ‘Boom’. Katrina Kaif earned commercial success in Bollywood with the romantic comedies ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ and ‘Namastey London’.

She won Filmfare award for Best Actress and was praised for her performance in the terrorism drama ‘New York’. Katrina has also always been in news for her personal life.