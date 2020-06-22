Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Katrina Kaif, who will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, shared a happy picture of herself on social media that has been going viral.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress took to her Instagram handle to share the lovely picture. As seen in the photos, Katrina Kaif looks as pretty as ever as she poses for the camera on her terrace. Not to miss how Kaif’s quirky sneakers compliment her look.

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram post garnered a lot of attention as the actress shared the picture after a break of 7 days.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2019 film, Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar, the movie was well-received by the audience.

Katrina Kaif has a slew of releases lined up in her kitty for 2020-21. Katrina is currently gearing for her upcoming cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn among others.

The much-anticipated flick is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. The trailer launch event of Sooryavanshi had created quite a stir amongst fans. The actors’ off-screen camaraderie won the internet in no time.

If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the sequel of Bang Bang, titled Bang Bang Reloaded. As per reports, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the third installment of Salman’s hit franchise, Ek Tha Tiger too.

However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the shoot of the films was reportedly brought to a halt. Moreover, the makers of the movies have not unveiled further information about the projects and no official date of the films’ release has been declared.