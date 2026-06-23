Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday said the deployment of ‘Kavach’ system on trains along the 631 km railway network in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) area will enhance passenger safety.

CM Majhi made the statement a day after the Indian Railways approved the deployment of Kavach worth Rs 270 crore in ECoR area to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

HeMajhi, in a social media post, said, “This modern, indigenously developed technology will further strengthen connectivity, support economic growth, and contribute to building a safer and more efficient railway system for the people of Odisha.”

Describing the development as a major milestone for the state’s railway infrastructure, the chief minister said Odisha will benefit from enhanced passenger safety, reduced risk of accidents, improved train operations, and greater reliability of rail services.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for strengthening railway safety.

‘Kavach’ is India’s indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance safety by preventing signal passing at danger (SPAD), over-speeding and train collisions.

The system continuously monitors train movement and automatically applies brakes whenever required, significantly improving operational safety, an official said.

The project covers six important railway sections of East Coast Railway — Baghuapal-Budhapank, Haridaspur-Paradeep, Khurda Road-Balangir, Naupada-Gunupur, Lanjigarh Road-Junagarh and Bobbili-Salur.

Kavach also enables safer and more reliable train movement during adverse weather conditions, including dense fog, thereby improving service reliability and punctuality, the official said.

PTI