Dhenkanal: The Endowment Commission has decided to levy Rs 5 on every Kawadia devotee coming to the shrine at Kapilash to offer the first rainwater to Lord Chandrashekhar (Shiva). The month-long event will start from the first Monday of Shravan.

The decision of the commission was communicated to the district unit of the endowment department. Previously, it was decided at a preparatory meeting not to collect fees from Kawadia devotees at Kapilash temple. However, after the decision of the commission, fees will be collected through designated staff of the department. ‘All requisite facilities will be provided to Kawadia devotees at the shrine’, Endowment Inspector Pradyumna Tripathy said.

PNN