Bhubaneswar: With the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, state government Monday asked all private hospitals located in municipal corporation areas and having more than 30 beds to reserve 50 per cent of their beds for the patients.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra has issued a notification in this regard.

“All private hospitals having bed strength of 30 or above, located in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela municipal corporations limits shall mandatorily designate minimum 50 per cent of their general beds and 80 per cent of ICUs for treatment of COVID positive patients, with an option to convert the entire hospital as a COVID hospital,” read the notification. The hospitals can charge the patients as per fee prescribed the government earlier.

Meanwhile, the government has also asked the Collectors to close down the temporary medical camps (TMCs) and Covid Care Homes (CCHs) as the occupancy in these centres is nil.

If there is no patient at a Covid Care Centre (CCC), such facility will also be closed and in other places where the occupancy is less should be scaled down and the requisite manpower be re-mobilised to their original positions, Mohapatra told Collectors.

The Collectors were asked to personally monitor this and give compliance on a daily basis to Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) in prescribed format

In case of any emergency need for these facilities, the government has allowed to recreate such facilities at a short notice.