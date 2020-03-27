Bhubaneswar: At a time when the imposed lockdown in the state is keeping the children isolated from the outside world, experts claim this time should be utilized to build family bonding and help children thrive at home.

Government officials, doctors and psychologists claim that the lockdown is going to affect human beings especially children as their physical growth is going to get hampered due to lesser outdoor activities. Experts suggest that the role of parents in this crucial time is key to the physical and mental well-being of the children.

“The physical wellbeing of children is now restricted due to the lockdown as they are now unable to play outdoors. Under such a situation, the role of parents magnifies. Parents and members of the family are now required to spend more time with them and assist them to follow a healthy routine,” Dr Suvendu Mishra, a psychiatrist from Bhubaneswar told Orissa POST.

Dr Mishra also advised parents to shun voracious mobile usage and keep them at bay and try to inculcate good habits among their kids. “Parents should now try to help their kids stay active by engaging them with new indoor games like chess, carrom, ludo and others. Parents can make a routine to ensure time for exercise, study and games besides rest,” Dr Suvendu added.

The government itself accepts the fact the lockdown period can add up to psychological issues. Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of Odisha government on coronavirus said, “Due to the imposed lockdown, psychological issues are likely as the social affiliation in such a situation may get a break.”

Another psychiatrist from the city Dr Amrit Pattojoshi said that by learning new habits like reading new books, dedicating time for exercise and indoor games the children can fight boredom and thwart the chances of getting anxiety.

While most parents in the city are not allowing their kids to go out, many apartment and housing societies have also made rules not to allow the kids to meet at the common playing ground to avoid any chance of spread of coronavirus.

Manish Kumar, OP