The surge of Covid-19 infection is witnessed around the globe. Maximum deaths are reported due to unavailability of treatment at the right time. With this, now the third wave of corona infection is being feared.

Before the third wave of covid hit your door, it is very important to keep some few things handy. With the help of these things we will be able to avoid this epidemic.

Today we are going to tell you about those five gadgets, which can help you a lot in this period of transition:

Pulse-oximeter: Pulse oximeter will prove to be no less than a boon for you amid the Covid-19 period. With the help of this one can measure the oxygen level of blood in the body. A pulse oximeter can help track SpO2 levels and know if medical care is needed.

Oxygen concentrator: Death reported in the second wave of the Corona period is due to lack of oxygen. At the same time, many lives were saved with the help of oxygen concentrator. An oxygen concentrator removes nitrogen and other impurities from the air we breathe.

Digital IR thermometer: This is an effective tool to measure the body temperature of people during the Corona period. It can be used to measure body temperature while maintaining distance of people in offices, malls, shops and other places. This device gives accurate temperature even at a distance of 2 to 3 inches from the body. With this, the risk of infection is reduced by reducing contact with anyone’s body.

Digital BP monitor: People are avoiding leaving their homes during the Corona period. In such a situation, if you want to check your blood pressure, then digital blood pressure monitor can prove to be very helpful for you. While buying it, do not forget to check that your machine is showing the pulse rate.