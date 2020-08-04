In this era of technology, most people now prefer to buy from online shopping sites, starting from clothes to TVs and fridges, as they get attractive deals and discounts on all products. There is a disadvantage in it, hackers are also targeting people using new methods.

In such a situation, if you are also thinking of shopping online, then before that keep these things in mind:

Give priority to official websites: You should search for your product on the official website or app of its producer company and buy items only when available there. In such a situation, you will get good quality products and payment will also be safe.

Beware of fake sites: More than 100 e-commerce websites are running in the country. Some of these websites are well-known to people, while there are others which only serve to deceive people. At times people are tempted by showing huge discounts on products here. Money gets deducted from the account, but the products do not reach or get the wrong product. In such a situation, people have no choice but to repent.

Cash on delivery: It is the safest way to avoid any kind of online fraud. If you get this facility while ordering an item, then choose it only. In this, after receiving the product you have to make payment. In such a situation, the risk of fraud is reduced.

Do not save details: When you enter your ATM card information while making a payment during shopping, you get an option to save card details. Many times it is already ticked ok or yes. Before confirming the payment, remove the tick from yes and select no.

You also know that companies like Flipkart and Amazon do not sell products. Different retailers sell their products through these companies’ sites. In such a situation, it is important for you to read the review of the seller who is selling the goods before buying any goods. You will find the review on the site itself. Apart from this, if you are buying goods from Amazon, then you get the label of Amazon Fulfill with it. Similarly, Flipkart is also labeled, but only those products.