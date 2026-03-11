New Delhi: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and other accused in the excise policy case have written to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, urging him to transfer the case from Justice Swarnkanta Sharma.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, have sought the transfer of the case to an impartial bench of the High Court, the party said in a statement Wednesday.

Kejriwal and others have, in a written representation to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, accused Justice Sharma of bias, according to the statement.

The former chief minister of Delhi and 22 other accused were recently discharged in the excise policy case by a CBI court.

Monday, the Delhi High Court sought the stand of Kejriwal and other accused in the case on a petition by the CBI challenging their discharge by the trial court.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to all the accused and listed the CBI’s petition for hearing on March 16. The judge also stayed the observations made by the trial court against CBI officials involved with the case.