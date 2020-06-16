Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the district collector of Kendrapara to take immediate steps to probe into the allegations regarding the use of a nine-year-old Dalit boy as bonded labour at Daleipata village in Mahakalpada block area of Kendrapara district.

The NHRC gave directions while hearing a complaint filed by human rights activist Dillip Kumar Dash from Kalahandi.

Dash urged the NHRC to direct the district administration to rescue and rehabilitate the child and arrest the money lender who engaged the child as bonded labour. He sought monetary compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the proper rehabilitation of the dalit victim.

As per the complaint, the juvenile victim, a resident of Jajapur district, has been working at the money lender’s home for the last two years to pay off the debt amounted to a petty Rs. 10,000 which was taken by the victim’s father from the money lender.

The accused lender has reportedly engaged the victim as a swineherd who takes care of his pigs. He has been staying under a tent in the patch of land where the pigs graze every day.

The collector has been asked to depute a competent officer for spot enquiry and identification of bonded labour. The commission directed the administration to submit the enquiry and action taken report in this regard within four weeks period from the date of the receipt of the order.

It also warned of coercive action under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 if the authorities failed to act on the order of NHRC.