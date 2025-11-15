Hatadihi/Keonjhar: A team of Kendrapara Sadar police officers was allegedly attacked by a group of nearly 20 men in Keonjhar district late Thursday night, with four personnel, including a woman constable, sustaining injuries. The mob reportedly freed a suspect accused of fraud from police custody and assaulted the officers before fleeing the scene.

According to police sources, Kendrapara Sadar police had arrested Jogendra Behera of Elkonia village in connection with a large-scale financial fraud. Behera was initially produced at Nandipada police station and handed over to Kendrapara officers. While the team was returning with the accused along the Sahapur–Jalasarapur route, a group of miscreants intercepted the police vehicle, dragged the officers out, and thrashed them, officials said.

The attackers then freed the accused and escaped. Following the incident, Kendrapara Sadar police inspector BB Sahanai lodged a written complaint at Nandipada police station. A case (362/25) was registered, and an accused, identified as Saroj Nayak arrested near Solapata village. He is currently being questioned. Under the supervision of Anandapur SDPO Prashant Behera, multiple police teams have been deployed to track down the remaining attackers.

Nandipada IIC Dhamendra Shanti confirmed that five Kendrapara police personnel were part of the team, four of whom received injuries and were treated at the Shalania Community Health Centre (CHC).