Kendrapara: A steady decline in the water level of the Luna River in Kendrapara district has raised serious concerns over drinking water supply and agricultural sustainability, with officials warning of an impending crisis if the situation persists.

Authorities say the potable water supply to Kendrapara town could be disrupted within the next 15 days as the riverbed near the pump house at Kalapada has dried up.

A temporary channel dug to draw water from about 700 metres away has also run dry, worsening the situation.

The district, largely dependent on agriculture, is already facing multiple water management challenges.

Around 15,850 hectares of farmland lack proper drainage for excess water, while 32,350 hectares are affected by salinity.

During the monsoon, nearly 34,952 hectares are inundated by floodwaters. Despite this, about 84,910 hectares of land do not receive adequate irrigation, effectively rendering large areas drought-prone.

Experts warn that the early summer drop in the Luna River’s water level could leave nearly 10,000 hectares of farmland fallow this season.

Local residents allege that illegal sand mining has altered the river’s course and reduced its water-holding capacity.

“The situation is alarming. If this continues, both drinking water supply and irrigation will be severely affected,” said Santosh Kumar Panda, a local intellectual.

Several check dams have been constructed on the river at Padagayasapur, Gayasapur, Thauri, Chadheiguan, Rajgarh and Angulai to support drinking water supply and irrigation.

However, these measures have failed to offset the sharp decline in water levels this year.

Former Zilla Parishad member Ganesh Chandra Samal said the 73-km-long river, once a key navigation route during British rule, has deteriorated due to neglect, encroachment and unregulated sand extraction.

Social worker Pratap Kumar Tripathy added that the river earlier supported paddy, rabi and cash crops such as groundnut and sugarcane, but declining water levels in recent years have affected cultivation.

Farmer leader Bijay Kumar Parida called for interlinking of rivers and construction of barrages across the district to ensure irrigation, criticising the lack of concrete action by authorities.

Officials from the Water Resources department said efforts are underway to implement projects aimed at improving the river’s water retention capacity.