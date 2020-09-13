Kendrapara: The ruling party MLA from Kendrapara Assembly constituency segment Sashi Bhusan Behera tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday afternoon.

MLA Behera took to his Twitter account to announce his diagnosis.

“Today, I was tested positive for #COVID-19. My health condition is stable. I request all, who have recently come in contact with me, to check for #COVID-19,” Behera tweeted.

Notably, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Muduli, Minister of Textile and Handicrafts Padmini Dian, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi, Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda, Baramba MLA Debiprasad Mishra, Rural Development, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister Susanta Singh, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick, Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak, Salepur MLA Prasant Behera, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Polsara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera including several other political leaders had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

PNN