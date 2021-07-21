Bolangir: Days after Orissa POST published a story on the alleged sale of passbooks or plucker cards of kendu leaf workers for anything between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, the divisional forest officer here suspended a forester and transferred a deputy forest ranger for their role in the anomalies, a report said.

As the allegations proved true, DFO Ranjit Mallick of Bolangir kendu leaf division, who is also in charge of Patnagarh, suspended Bagbahali forester Debaraj Sahu under Patnagarh south range on the charge. He also transferred deputy ranger Paramananda Panigrahi of Patnagarh south range to the office of kendu leaf conservator office.

Moreover, showcause notices have been issued to checker Ratikanta Sahu, Saroj Kumar Meher, Alekh Tripathy and circle checker Tikenath Sahu. The DFO said that the sum of Rs 11,000 collected from kendu leaf pluckers for distribution of passbooks have been returned to the kendu leaf stock point (Phadi) committee.

The matter came to the fore after Pradip Purohit, a former MLA and leader of Kendu Patra Sramik Sangha, lodged a complaint with the state Forest Secretary Mona Sharma.

Purohit lodged a complaint after receiving reports of money collection from the pluckers under the Patnagarh kendu leaf division and Bolangir forest circle. Purohit has termed the development unfortunate and demanded a through probe into the charges.

The state government provides cards or passbooks for free distribution among kendu leaf pluckers but the Forest department officials were allegedly demanding Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per card.

The cards issued to pluckers contain the details of leaves collected by the pluckers and the volume of leaves deposited by them at the stock points (Phadi). However, the alleged collection of money from the pluckers by the Forest officials speaks volumes about the corruption and anomalies in the department.

Acting on the complaint, Sharma directed the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), kendu leaf, to conduct a probe and submit a report to her. The PCCF conducted a thorough probe into the matter by meeting various stakeholders.

Reports said high quality kendu leaves are collected in Bolangir district. The pluckers collect these leaves every year and earn their livelihood. In its bid to help the pluckers, the state government is providing them a card or passbook free of cost to the pluckers.

The Munshis and checkers at the stocks points fill up these cards which help in releasing the wages and bonus of the pluckers.

Kendu leaf pluckers Hemalata Naik, Sabita Patel, Nira Deep, Kulabati Deep, Haramani Sahu, Belmati Budek and Ashtamai Putel alleged that they were forced to pay Rs 500- 1,000 to the foresters and circle checkers in lieu of the cards.

Notably, kendu leaf is known as the green gold of Odisha and is one of the most important non-timber forest products of the state. Kendu leaf is also called silver leaf for its greater economic value and its contribution to the state exchequer as well as for providing livelihood opportunities for the poor during lean seasons.

When contacted, Ranjit Mallick, divisional forest officer of Bolangir kendu leaf division and

in-charge Patnagarh division, said action was taken after conducting a probe into the allegations.

PNN