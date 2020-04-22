Keonjhar: The Keonjhar district administration has come up with a new form of awareness campaign to inform people about the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration is spreading awareness through paintings on roads.

The paintings are being exhibited on the roads of different localities of this town. They emphasise on the importance of hygiene and social distancing to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus. In the paintings, artists have tried to portray how the COVID-19 virus spreads in large gatherings. Hence people should stay indoors and maintain social distancing as much as possible.

Residents of this town said that this is the ideal way to spread awareness to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They also spoke against the brute force being employed by security personnel and said paintings are a better way to make people realise the dangers associated with coronavirus.

Authorities of Keonjhar Municipality are also urging people to stay home and to wear masks while venturing outside. The municipal body has also stated that people should wash hands with soap as many times possible. Each hand washing session should last at least for 20 minutes. They are continuously announcing these procedures over mike in almost all localities of the town.

PNN