Keonjhar: The famous Lord Baldevjew temple in this district will get a facelift, informed District Collector Ashish Thakare. Informing about the development, Thakare said the beautification work will be completed by the end of 2021.

He also said the state government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to carry out the beautification drive.

Sources said, in the first phase, Bhajan Mandap, Snana Mandap, Bhoga Mandap will be renovated and in the second phase, a toilet complex and hand and feet washing zone will come up. Other maintenance works will be carried out.

The temple located in Old Town area in Keonjhar district is situated on 1.96 acres. Lord Baldev Jew and his siblings Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra are worshipped here. That apart, there are temples on the temple premises dedicated to other gods and goddesses.

As Keonjhar is blessed with a number of tourist spots and religious places like Sanaghagara waterfall, Badaghagara waterfall, Gundichaghagi waterfall, Kanjhari dam, Ghatagaon Maa Tarini temple, Sitabinj and Gonasika, visitors throng this district all the year and a tour is not complete without a visit to Baldevjew temple.

With the announcement of renovation work, people of the district hope the temple will definitely attract more visitors.

