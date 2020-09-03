Keonjhar: Keonjhar district administration Wednesday issued show-cause notice to 12 teachers of various government schools of the district for allegedly submitting fake B.Ed certificates to get jobs.

The matter came to the light when the candidates who had received appointments as junior teachers under Sarba Siksha Abhiyan in 2019 submitted their fake B.Ed certificates for scrutiny.

Keonjhar District Programme Coordinator Purna Chandra Sethi said, “The department has identified 12 teachers of eight blocks of Odisha who have furnished fake B.Ed certificates to get the government jobs.”

“For this we have issued show cause notices and asked the concerned officials to file FIR against them within seven days,” added Sethi.

Notably, a few weeks ago Aska Police had busted a major fake B.Ed certificate issuing racket including the kingpin and two fake teachers.

The racket was busted by police while investigating a complaint filed by Aska Block Education Officer (BEO) Krutibash Barik who had alleged that two assistant teachers – Gaurishankar Jena and Dayanidhi Parida – got government jobs by submitting fake certificates.

PNN