Keonjhar: With available funds of Rs 25 lakhs including further assurance for funding by District Mineral Foundation (DMF), the proposed septage and waste management project in Keonjhar district headquarters hospital has made little progress, a report said.

According to sources, the ambitious project has been moving at a snail’s pace for non-availability of adequate amount of land for over past five years.

Likewise, wastes and septages of Keonjhar district are being dropped on the roadsides at Judiaghati, Dangarapada and Ghuturu areas. Several sittings of the civic authorities have been conducted in this regard but in vain, sparking resentment among denizens.

On the other hand, civic authorities in Keonjhar district have warned denizens not to drop garbage and other wastes outside. In case of any violation of rules, provision has been made to impose heavy penalty.

As septages and municipal wastes collected by the civic authorities are being dropped here and there, local lawyers have tightened belt-buckles for agitation. Initially, land was demarcated at Talakainsari village under Bansapal block for the waste management project.

As local villagers opposed vehemently, the construction work was stopped. Similarly, district administration had proposals to construct several other waste management projects at Siddhamatha, Ranki and Dhrupada areas of Keonjhar district, which suffered the same fate.

Even to the extent, a wide concrete road worth about Rs 20,00,000 was constructed for the project at Dhrupada but it faced opposition of local people. Although, there are plans to construct four projects at different locations in Keonjhar, locals continue to oppose.