Keonjhar: Keonjhar district Superintendent of Police, Mitrabhanu Mahapatra ordered a probe Wednesday into the alleged ‘third degree torture’ of a minor boy, which took place at Patana police station November 21. The minor boy belongs to Kameswarpurpatna village in Keonjhar district. He alleged that he was subjected to third degree torture in the police station, after he was summoned for an inquiry.

Also read: Vigilance sleuths raid office, residence of Junior Engineer in Bolangir

The SP directed Ghatagaon SDPO to probe into the incident and submit a report within seven days. The directive came a day after the victim and his mother lodged an FIR with the SP in this connection.

The minor boy had visited the Patana police early in the day. When he did not return till the afternoon, his family members went to the police station to look for him. They found him with severe injury marks on his legs for which the boy was not being able to stand. The boy then alleged that he had been beaten up by policemen.

PNN