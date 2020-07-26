Keonjhar: Keonjhar district reported the highest per day COVID-19 positive cases Sunday with detection of 103 coronavirus positive cases.

Among the fresh cases, 33 are from quarantine centres and of the remaining 70 cases, 64 are local cases and six are COVID warriors.

Of the local cases, Bodapalasa village under Sadar block reported 21 cases. The following areas also reported positive cases Bansapal block -20, Anandapur Municipality area-10, Keonjhargarh Municipality area-seven, Jhumpura block-three, Sainkul under Ghasipur block-two and Danla under Hatadihi block-one.

Similarly, the 33 quarantine centre cases include eight each from Bansapal and Saharpara blocks, nine from Patna block, three each from Saharpara and Harichandanpur blocks and two from Barbil area.

While all the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals, efforts are on to trace out the close contacts of local cases. Their family members and immediate neighbours have been asked to be under home quarantine.

With this fresh addition, the district’s tally has gone up to 610. Of them, 391 have so far recovered from the disease while the rest 219 patients are undergoing treatment at several COVID-19 hospitals.

