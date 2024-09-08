Keonjhar: Despite repeated complaints of irregularities, the alleged misappropriation of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in Keonjhar district continues unabated, a source said.

The ruling as well as Opposition parties have expressed concern over the state of affairs and lack of action in this regard.

In the latest instance, `1.70 crore has allegedly been paid towards salary advance to DMF casual employees in the district in gross violation of established norms, a report said.

According to reports, casual workers from outside of the district are being hired by the DMF to manage its day to day affairs. Moreover, the salary advance to them has sparked resentment in the district. The matter came to the fore in a reply received under the Right to Information Act (RTI) in response to an application filed by activist Subhakanta Nayak. What came as a surprise was the fact that these casual employees had been paid advance salary for three years totaling `1, 70, 55,720, though they draw high salary from DMF.

Sources said that the DMF operates out of a government building as it does not have its own office (project management unit (PMU)) in the district. The foundation has outsourced its hiring to a private agency. It is alleged that work/business transactions worth of thousands of crores are being made through the casual workers without any pre-conditions or guarantee.

As many as 12 workers are posted at the PMU, while over 400 are posted in various blocks as well as departments for the DMF fund works. These workers are paid `17, 59,500 cumulatively towards their salary every month.

Notably, five more persons were engaged at the PMU and the monthly salary allegedly increased to around `50 lakh. However, all the staff was paid the salary advance. However, the gover nment employees posted at the PMU work with less salary though they are made accountable for their performance. The disparity makes the government staff feel let down.

The casual employees are appointed by an outsourcing agency. They do not abide by any service condition and, thereby, lack any accountability. It is alleged that the ‘outside’ recruits often facilitate the appointment of their kin, or known persons, while neglecting local youths. It is also alleged that the son of a former official has got an appointment in DMF in Sundargarh district at a high salary.

Sources meanwhile, said that a small proportion of their advanced salary is debited from their salary every month. The payment of advanced salary is a blatant misutilisation of DMF funds for which the DMF has been loses interest which it gets from its deposits in banks.

Under these circumstances, questions have also been raised about the compensation to DMF in the event any casual worker, who has received advance salary, quits job and joins elsewhere.

Nayak meanwhile, has demanded a thorough probe into and action against the irregularities and recovery of the bank interest which the DMF has lost so far. The RTI activist has also written to the chief minister and chief secretary, demanding an impartial probe into these irregularities.

When contacted, chief development officer, Zilla Parishadcum-chief executive officer, DMF Nagbhushan Mishra said he is not aware of the salary advance to casual employees, “but regular audit of the funds is being carried out”. “It is true that outsourcing agencies, and not employment exchange, hire candidates for appointment as field staff,” he added.

PNN