Keonjhar/Hatadihi: A security guard posted at a mega drinking water project near Anandpur in Keonjhar district was found dead near the rear gate of the facility along the bank of Baitarani river Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sukadev Sahu, a resident of Padmapur village under ward number 2 in Anandpur area.

Family members said Sahu left home Sunday evening on his bicycle for duty. However, he did not return home, raising concerns among his kin.

Colleagues discovered his body and informed authorities Monday morning. Upon arriving at the scene, family members and villagers alleged that Sahu was murdered, pointing to suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Following their complaint, police launched an investigation. The mysterious death of Sahu sparked tension in the area as relatives and villagers staged a road blockade on National Highway 53 demanding justice.

PNN