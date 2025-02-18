Bhubaneswar: People from various walks of life in Bhubaneswar reacted variedly to the Budget for FY 2025-26 of the BJP state government which was presented in the Assembly by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday.

In the Rs 2,90,000 crore Budget, special thrust has been given on transformative sectors, like – infrastructure, urban development, agriculture & irrigation, capital investment, port-led development, industrialization and sports.

While a majority of citizens who OrissaPOST spoke to lauded the government’s efforts in pushing sectors like agriculture, communication, education, infrastructure, healthcare and IT in the Budget, some were critical of the lesser allocations and focus on some sectors like distress migration.

Sakyasingha Mohapatra, an entrepreneur, said the Budget emphasises growth across sectors, with a special focus on building an Innovation Corridor to boost research, technology, and startups. He said the key allocations for infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and education will help drive industrial growth and job creation.

“However, effective implementation will be crucial for economic progress and inclusive development,” he said

Social activist Saroj Barik said, “This is the first time any government has allocated budget provisions to address distress migration. However, relying solely on MGNREGA will not be sufficient, as migrant workers have already lost faith in it due to various issues. The government should have introduced a dedicated budget allocation for a specialized livelihood program tailored to their needs.”

Health expert Amrit Pattojoshi said the government has allocated Rs 21,200 crore in the Budget for public healthcare which is an increase of about 30 per cent over the previous financial year. “It amounts to eight per cent of the state Budget, which matches with the normative allocation for the sector as perthe recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission. This will give a boost to the sector,” he said.

Welcoming the Budget, social activist Sudarshan Chhotoray said, “ It focuses on infrastructure development both in rural and urban context. However, the focus on tourism is minimal with just Rs 800 crore allocation.

He said the government could have invested more on building climate-resilient and disaster-resilient infrastructure, so as to make people survive future environment and climate threats in terms of natural disasters.

PNN