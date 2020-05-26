Keonjhar: This town reported its first COVID-19 case Tuesday with an ambulance driver testing positive. Even though a large number of people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district, there were no cases from the town.

As the news of the driver getting infected became public, the administration swung into action to prevent the spread of the virus. The driver’s locality has been declared as ‘containment zone’. All entry and exit points of the locality near Nihal Singh Chowk have been closed. People have also been asked to stay indoors. Officials have been entrusted with the responsibilities of delivering essential commodities and medicines to the doorsteps of people living in the ‘containment zone’.

The local health department has prepared a list of the patient’s contacts including his family members. Their samples will be collected soon for testing, it was learnt.

Prior to being declared COVID-19 positive, the man had been moving around freely in the locality. Also being a driver, officials said he may have come in contact with a large number of people. Efforts are on to trace those persons also.

PNN