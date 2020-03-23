Keonjhar: Amid massive precautionary measures against deadly corona virus, the Collector said that stern action will be taken against the people resorting to rumours about the virus.

He also directed tehsildars and police officials to visit various places to monitor situation in the district and take action against the people violating government guidelines meant for prevention measures.

All executive magistrates and senior police officials were asked to take stock of situation routinely.

He stated at a special meeting of Zilla Parishad members held in Keonjhar, Saturday. ZP members and other people’s representatives were called upon to come forward to lead awareness campaigns in the district.

The special ZP meeting was presided over by Kamalini Patra. MLAs Badrinarayan Patra, Jagannath Nayak, Mohan Charan Majhi, Minakshi Mohant, Collector Ashish Thakre and PD Uddhab Chandra Majhi attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the ZP chairperson said that as an extremely alarming situation induced by deadly coronavirus has thrown the biggest challenge to the world, the people’s representatives and government officials should reach out to people in rural pockets to make them aware of preventive measures. The Collector deliberated on multiple preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

CDMO Dr Ashok Kumar Das spoke on origin of coronavirus and its fast spread in various nations and even in various parts of the country.

To ward off congregation of people, the administration has closed schools, colleges, tutorials, parks, gyms and shopping malls. Entry of devotees and locals into temples, religious places and mosques has been banned.

Social gathering on the occasion of weddings, ‘bratas’, festivals, yajnas and mass prayers have also been banned in the district.

