Keonjhar: A woman from Odisha’s Keonjhar district allegedly suffering from malnutrition died while being treated at a hospital here, a source said Thursday.

The woman was identified as Nandi Munda – a resident of Kuduru Sahi in Padmapur village under Sadar block of Keonjhar district. She breathed her last Wednesday, the source added.

According to the source, Nandi has been facing the brunt of hunger following her husband’s death. With time, her health condition worsened due to malnutrition and she did not have the strength to get out of bed. Her three children — including two boys and one girl — also fell sick due to lack of food.

Nandi’s daughter Sebati also suffered from swollen legs and skin diseases. Despite her ailments, Sebati used to work as a domestic help to support her mother and two brothers. However, her income was never enough.

On being informed, the district administration examined Nandi’s deteriorating health December 29, 2023 and admitted her to Community Health Centre in Padmapur. Later, she was shifted to Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital the next day. However, she died while receiving treatment Wednesday, Keonjhar district medical officer Kishore Chandra Prusty informed.

PNN