Hatadihi: Youths attacked a police team in Keonjhar district for trying to enforce social distancing norms. They are residents of Aaitpur Panchyat under Hatadihi block. They assaulted police personnel with sticks and pelted stones resulting in injury to one policeman.

The police had objected after it was found that the youths had gathered in close proximity while playing ludo outside their residences. Police said that the youths had broken lockdown guidelines.

Sources said, some youths were playing ludo at an open veranda in the village. The policemen who were on patrol asked the youths to go back to their respective homes.

The youths instead got into a heated argument with the policemen and then attacked them. The injured person is being treated in a local hospital.

Police said a probe has been initiated into the matter. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty top district police officials said.

PNN