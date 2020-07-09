Thiruvananthapuram: Swapna Suresh, the prime suspect in the recent gold smuggling case in Kerala has finally broken her silence. Currently Swapna Suresh is on the run, but said in an audio message, she had no role to play in the matter.

The seizure of 30 kg gold from a diplomatic consignment Sunday at the Trivandrum International Airport has snowballed into a major political controversy in Kerala. This is because the prime suspect, Swapna, a high-profile woman who wears many hats, happens to be close to the ruling Left Democratic Front government in the state.

“All what I did was when I was asked by the Consulate on the delay in the baggage getting cleared, I spoke to Customs. All I did was that, and I have no idea from where the baggage came and what its contents were and such details. The loss in the present controversy is for me and my family and I am in hiding because of fear. I am on the verge of committing suicide as I am being taken to task and I have nothing to do with this smuggling,” said a sobbing Swapna.

The Customs made the seizure Sunday and since then Swapna has been on the run. Her former colleague at the UAE Consulate has been arrested by the Customs. She had earlier worked with the UAE Consulate in the liaison wing. She has already approached the Kerala High Court which will hear her anticipatory bail plea on Friday.

Despite having dubious qualifications, Swapna happens to be close to the ruling Left Democratic Front government in Kerala. She was holding a high paying job. She was very close to senior IAS officer M. Sivasankar, Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and also the state’s IT Secretary.

As a quick damage control exercise, Vijayan has shown the exit door to Sivasankar and removed him from both the posts. But the Congress and the BJP have intensified their protests and have asked Vijayan to quit and face the probe.

By now the social media is also flooded with pictures of Swapna where she is seen in the company of Vijayan, and other top brass of the CPI-M, including Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

“When I was working in the UAE Consulate, my role was to facilitate the administration of the Consular General. My job demanded me to meet many people in power. Whenever VVIPS from UAE came, I also facilitated their visit in Kerala and four other states. That was my job,” said Swapna.