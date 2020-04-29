Kochi: Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S Mani Kumar is presently on a two week isolation at his official residence here following his visit to his home town in Tamil Nadu.

He secured permission for travel from both Tamil Nadu and Kerala government. On arriving at the Palakkad border he went through the mandatory tests and then only his vehicle was allowed to pass.

His staff who were in the vehicle would also be in two week isolation.

Kumar will take part online in a retirement ceremony of a senior judge to take place later this week.

IANS