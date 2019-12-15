With India’s top order batting rocked by the news of Sikhar Dhawan’s injury, captain Virat Kohli could use an additional pair of hands in the forthcoming One Day International series against the West Indies.

And former England skipper Kevin Pietersen might just have the perfect candidate for Kohli. Taking to his Instagram profile, Pietersen posted a video featuring a diaper-wearing child playing some magnificent shots.

Petersen then proceeded to urge Kohli to include this kid in his squad. Kohli did not waste any time to reply as he dubbed the child as ‘unreal’ and asked for his whereabouts.

“WHAT?!?!?!?!?! Get him in your squad, @virat.kohli! Can you pick him?!?!” Pietersen captioned his post.

“Where’s he from??? He’s unreal,” commented Kohli.

Along with Kohli, former England and Manchester United footballer Phil Neville also replied with a few heart emojis.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with millions of fans from around the world sharing it far and wide. The kid’s technique and timing is unbelievable for a child of his age. And it would not be surprising if he soon enrols in some academy before making his debut in the national circuit.

PNN