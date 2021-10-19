Keonjhar: Protection of the mines and forests in Keojhar district is being seriously affected owing to the absence of Range officers in Barbil and Champua forest ranges under the Keonjhar Forest Division of this mineral-rich district. While these posts have been lying vacant for last one month, the Deputy Ranger of Champua range has been given the additional charge of Barbil range. This is creating hurdles in the operations.

As per reports, mineral and timber smuggling has turned into a daily affair in Champua and Barbil forest ranges adjoining the Jharkhand border. Thus the Forest department has been focusing on these forest ranges. Elephant herds from Jharkhand continue to take lives and destroy livelihoods in this area round the year. Consistent man-animal conflicts have resulted in loss of lives of both elephants and humans. The regular movement of elephants in large numbers has been a headache for the Forest department, especially in the absence of enough officials.

Last year, many timber and mineral ore-laden vehicles were seized and mafia arrested by conducting raids in these two ranges having a dense forest cover. But during the last couple of months, no raids have been conducted in this range, the unhappy locals said. It is not at all convenient for a single Deputy Ranger to carry out the responsibilities of two forest ranges. Environmentalists have, thus, demanded recruitment of range officers, transfer of officials who have been in the same office for long years and filling up of all the vacancies in these forest ranges. Due to lack of proper surveillance, illegal mining is rampant inside the forest, while smuggling of timber is a common affair. As a result, the government is incurring huge losses and, at the same time, the forest is being destroyed.

When contacted, Dhamdhir Dhanraj, Divisional Forest Officer, Keonjhar forest division, said that mines in this area are of much importance for industries. Jumbo menace has also been consistent throughout the year in these ranges. He said that he has written to the Forest department for immediate fresh recruitment to these vacant posts.

