Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police here arrested three men Thursday evening from Nayagarh district for stealing a car of Nirupama travels under Khandagiri police limits. All three were produced in court Friday.

The cops have recovered the stolen car from Prime accused Santosh Kumar Sahoo (27) who belongs to Narendrapur village under Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district. The other two men arrested in this case are Prasant Dakua (22) and Sujan Behera (24). Both are from Gania area of Nayagarh. All three were living in Bhubaneswar.

According to the police, accused Santosh worked for Nirupama travels of complainant Dinesh Kumar Mishra of Khandagiribari. The driver knew that the Chevrolet Tavera vehicle he was assigned to drive didn’t have a battery. He duplicated the car keys given to him, replaced the battery and stole the car June 25.

The vehicle was recovered from a jungle near Tari Tarini temple in Ganjam district following the arrest.