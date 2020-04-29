Cuttack: The Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Khapuria here in association with SakRobotix Lab has developed two robots to help health care workers attend COVID-19 patients in the state.

The Khapuria ITI had earlier developed a mobile swab sample collecting machine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Odisha, sources said.

According to sources, some lecturers of Khapuria ITI including Deepak Kumar Muduli, Lalit Mohanty, Mitali Ray, Lalita Sundari Martha, Jyoti Ranjan Barik and Sanjay Kar have developed the two robots with technical assistance from SakRobotix Lab.

“Both the robots are of three-ft height. They can carry food, water and medicines weighing around 20 kg on their trays. The robots will move through their wheels and help the nurses and health staff in attending the COVID-19 patients. In this way, the robots can save health staff from coronavirus infection,” said a source in Khapuria ITI.

It is learnt that both the robots have wireless communication protocol system and doctors can keep tab on the patients through the robots. “Besides, doctors can interact with patients through the robots. Our lecturers have received laurels from several quarters for developing the robots,” said Khapuria ITI principal Hrusikesh Mohanty.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was all praise for Khapuria ITI’s efforts in developing the robots to assist health staff in treating COVID-19 patients.